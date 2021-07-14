Татьяна

Gray sleeping cat who dreams "Imagination rules the world"

Gray sleeping cat who dreams "Imagination rules the world" magic night fantasy cute cartoon imagination rules the world art illustrator banner animal vector illustration graphic design design
A gray sleeping cat who dreams of something, on a purple background with stars. "Imagination rules the world".
Decorative abstract banner. Modern vector illustration with line and doodle. Creative childish texture.

Made in Adobe Illustrator.

Inst: @hush_hope

