Julia

Be Most Excellent

Julia
Julia
  • Save
Be Most Excellent tutorial billnted chill vibes surfer 60s 70s retro spoongraphics weekday warmup vector typography design illustration
Download color palette

Weekday Warmup. Don't let the anachronism bother you (much). Following Spoon Graphics' Retro Striped Text Effect Illustrator Tutorial on YouTube: https://buff.ly/3zv66hP. Fonts used: Ohno Blazeface and Funkydori.

Julia
Julia

More by Julia

View profile
    • Like