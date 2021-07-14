" Haerath II " JANGAR - Artwork Contest

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Haerath II - JANGAR
i specificaly made this project for an artwork contest held by a popular music studio named Berita Angkasa Studio. it said that we need to ilustrate one of their song to be an artwork. the song is called "Haerath II", it mainly tell about story about hunter that ended up being hunted. the one who win, their artwork will be used as the song cover CD. anyway i didnt win the contest. but i feel realy motivated!, cause this is actually my really first time drawing digitaly.