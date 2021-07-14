" Haerath II " JANGAR - Artwork Contest

Haerath II - JANGAR

i specificaly made this project for an artwork contest held by a popular music studio named Berita Angkasa Studio. it said that we need to ilustrate one of their song to be an artwork. the song is called "Haerath II", it mainly tell about story about hunter that ended up being hunted. the one who win, their artwork will be used as the song cover CD. anyway i didnt win the contest. but i feel realy motivated!, cause this is actually my really first time drawing digitaly.