Micheal Johnson

Desert themed Stamp design

Micheal Johnson
Micheal Johnson
Desert themed Stamp design branding graphic design design logo vector illustrator illustration
Minimal illustration on a stamp, and a preview of my monogram on top😁. Full piece is attached and features richer colors.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Micheal Johnson
Micheal Johnson

