Татьяна

Black cute cunning cat with the inscription "Perfectly imperfect

Black cute cunning cat with the inscription "Perfectly imperfect cunning text flat line doodle blue perfectly imperfect art pet banner animal vector illustration graphic design design
Black cute cunning cat on a blue background with the inscription "Perfectly imperfect".
Decorative abstract banner. Modern vector illustration with line and doodle. Creative childish texture.

Made in Adobe Illustrator.

Inst: @hush_hope

Татьяна

