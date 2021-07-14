Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Magnolia logo illustration design signature letterhead font script fonts font design typeface calligraphy
Magnolia is modern script font, every single letters have been carefully crafted to make your text looks beautiful. With modern script style this font will perfect for many different project ex: quotes, blog header, poster, wedding, branding, logo, fashion, apparel, letter, invitation, stationery, etc.

