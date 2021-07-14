Floral Illustration & Logo Packs

✂ · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/0vBryA

✂ · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·

Artsy mono line hand-drawn foliage packs and 50 pre-made logo templates that you can use for a lot of purposes: wedding stationery, branding project, social media images, blogs, etc.

What you have in the package is various types of leaves, branches, flowers, also logo packs that combine all these illustrations with modern serif, sans serif and modern calligraphy.