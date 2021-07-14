Floral Illustration & Logo Packs

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✂ · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/0vBryA
✂ · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·
Artsy mono line hand-drawn foliage packs and 50 pre-made logo templates that you can use for a lot of purposes: wedding stationery, branding project, social media images, blogs, etc.
What you have in the package is various types of leaves, branches, flowers, also logo packs that combine all these illustrations with modern serif, sans serif and modern calligraphy.