Margaret Lo

Wonderland

Wonderland forest blue design branding moon night land wonderland woman illustrator graphic design illustration
Last night I had a desire to create a simple bright illustration and I decided to share it with you.
I am thinking of developing a series of such illustrations with different scenarios.

illustrator & Brand Designer
