Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brent McCormick

Rock n’ Roll for Julie Gig Poster

Brent McCormick
Brent McCormick
Hire Me
  • Save
Rock n’ Roll for Julie Gig Poster poster branding rva gig poster graphic design typography music richmond design
Download color palette

Hey dribbbabies. Here’s a special gig poster I recently did for my friend Julie. Julie fronts the awesome band Doll Baby. In addition to being a ferocious frontperson, she is also sweet, kind, easygoing, and encouraging.

She was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. Talk about a terrible surprise. Surgery was had. This show is to raise money for her recovery fund.

If you’re not in Richmond on the 15th of August, you can also help by giving here.

Hope you’re swell. Thanks for taking a gander.

More: Insta | FB | Web

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Brent McCormick
Brent McCormick
Hey. Thanks for stopping in.
Hire Me

More by Brent McCormick

View profile
    • Like