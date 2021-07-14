Rock n’ Roll for Julie Gig Poster

Hey dribbbabies. Here’s a special gig poster I recently did for my friend Julie. Julie fronts the awesome band Doll Baby. In addition to being a ferocious frontperson, she is also sweet, kind, easygoing, and encouraging.

She was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. Talk about a terrible surprise. Surgery was had. This show is to raise money for her recovery fund.

If you’re not in Richmond on the 15th of August, you can also help by giving here.

Hope you’re swell. Thanks for taking a gander.

