80 Modern Vintage Logos vol 3

80 Modern Vintage Logos vol 3 design illustration floral logo templates creator botanical logo
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/vrJOMx
80 fully editable modern vintage logo templates created exclusively with our Hanley Font Collection
FULLY EDITABLE LOGO TEMPLATES FOR ILLUSTRATOR AND PHOTOSHOP

All logos were designed with vector shapes and strokes and have live text paths so they are easy to customize and are perfectly scalable in vector based programs.
AI, and Hi Res PSD files included.
Every logo was created with our Hanley font collection and also features new elements and frames only available with this pack.
WHAT YOU GET

80 AI logo templates collected on two separate files
80 individual hi-res PSD files (3000 x 3000 px)
6 New Bonus Templates - AI and PSD format

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
