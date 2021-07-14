80 Modern Vintage Logos vol 3

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/vrJOMx
80 fully editable modern vintage logo templates created exclusively with our Hanley Font Collection
FULLY EDITABLE LOGO TEMPLATES FOR ILLUSTRATOR AND PHOTOSHOP
All logos were designed with vector shapes and strokes and have live text paths so they are easy to customize and are perfectly scalable in vector based programs.
AI, and Hi Res PSD files included.
Every logo was created with our Hanley font collection and also features new elements and frames only available with this pack.
WHAT YOU GET
80 AI logo templates collected on two separate files
80 individual hi-res PSD files (3000 x 3000 px)
6 New Bonus Templates - AI and PSD format