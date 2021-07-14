Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Татьяна

Postcard with the wish "Have a nice day!" and a cute cat

Postcard with the wish "Have a nice day!" and a cute cat doodle have a nice day banner line orange cartoon animal vector illustration graphic design design
Ginger cat on a salad background with footprints, which wishes you a good day.
Decorative abstract banner. Modern vector illustration with line and doodle. Creative childish texture.

Made in Adobe Illustrator.

Inst: @hush_hope

