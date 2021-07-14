Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Surf Camp

Surf Camp good vibe rebecca 2d flat france atlantic ocean beach camp tent night ux ui surf design minimal procreate illustration
Camping is part of the surf experience. You gather with other cool people and discuss about the weather conditions, the tide, the wind direction, the period of the waves...

This illustration is part of a beach series. Each illustration is part of a tryptic with the same color palette.

I'm Rebecca Dos Santos. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

