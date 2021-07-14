Max Harmash

Multimedia project for Gwara Media

Multimedia project for Gwara Media
Creative in quarantine is a multimedia project that explored the organizations of the creative industries in the city of Kharkiv, how they function, and the challenges they faced during epidemiological restrictions. To support them, we have developed a series of articles-special projects, which with the help of interactive design and the inspiring story, told readers of the media platform about the life and work of these organizations. Among them were creative hubs, a private museum, publishing houses, alternative education organizations, and environmental initiatives. Watch full work on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123473575/Multimedia-project-for-Gwara-Media

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
