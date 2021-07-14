Binti Rahmadtul Ulfa

Lawan COVID App

Binti Rahmadtul Ulfa
Binti Rahmadtul Ulfa
  • Save
Lawan COVID App mobile app covid ui
Download color palette

Hallo,
This is Lawan Covid-19 app. Users can find services (
vaccination, hospital, doctor) and information about Covid-19 easily. The inspiration this application is from the website https://lawancovid-19.surabaya.go.id/.
.
Free download going to https://www.uplabs.com/ulfa061098
---------------------------------------
For awesome project or collaboration: ulfa061098@gmail.com

Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Binti Rahmadtul Ulfa
Binti Rahmadtul Ulfa

More by Binti Rahmadtul Ulfa

View profile
    • Like