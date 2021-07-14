Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
UI UX | Labs

Travell. | App

UI UX | Labs
UI UX | Labs
Hire Me
  • Save
Travell. | App vacation concept 3d travel design mockup minimal ux ui
Download color palette

Hi there! Long time no see.
Check out our new concept for a travelling app.

Press "𝗟" if like the concept.
Your feedback will be very helpful.

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email - krajelli81@gmail.com

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Be sure to follow the :

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/uiux.labs/
Behance - https://www.behance.net/krajelli81b1dc

Thanks for your time …

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
UI UX | Labs
UI UX | Labs
Take your design to next level.
Hire Me

More by UI UX | Labs

View profile
    • Like