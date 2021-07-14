Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
250 Vector Logo Templates

250 Vector Logo Templates
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/1zxK22
Premium collection of 250 logo templates. Created with a minimal style in mind, our logos are simple to edit and look great. Includes 250 precisely designed logos compatible with both Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.

All fonts used in these templates are FREE † Download links provided in product files.

Every logo comes with editable text, shapes, colors and line thickness so you can control everything.

All files are vector so you can make them as big or as small as you want without losing quality.

Buy once & get updates forever

Instant access to every logo we make in the future for the life of the product.
Files included

AI
PSD
Help File
Tutorial
All files work in either Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator.

Please get in touch with us if you have any issues or problems!

Note. The mockups used in the preview are not included in the product. They are for display purposes only.

† Except for Bourban and Bajern fonts. Purchase links included.

