Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Itai Bracha

Roommates - apartment booking with roommates

Itai Bracha
Itai Bracha
  • Save
Roommates - apartment booking with roommates property animation dark mode graphic design flat minimal roommates booking apartment design ux ui
Roommates - apartment booking with roommates property animation dark mode graphic design flat minimal roommates booking apartment design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Roommates.mp4
  2. Roommates-1.png
  3. Roommates.png

Hi Everyone👋,
A web design exploration for an apartment with roommates website. Feel free to feedback and comment.
Don't forget to press "L" if love it. Thanks!
---------------------------------------------------
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me!

Itai Bracha
Itai Bracha
UI / UX designer Detail-oriented & cutting edge design

More by Itai Bracha

View profile
    • Like