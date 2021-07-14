Rebecca

Atlantic dunes

Atlantic dunes poster kawai rebecca lines 2d flat boats ocean atlantic waves sand dunes beach ux ui surf design minimal procreate illustration
The sand dunes on the atlantic coast are a treasure, it's a balance with nature to be preserved.

This illustration is part of a beach series. Each illustration is part of a tryptic with the same color palette.

I'm Rebecca Dos Santos. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

