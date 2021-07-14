🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
In this series of multimedia stories, we have designed special projects for the media platform. With the help of digital design, we talked about the peculiarities of the transformation of the energy market of Ukraine, risks, challenges, and opportunities. Our task was to rethink text, print content, and infographics into storytelling landings. Watch full work on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123407251/Branded-content-for-media-platform-KyivPost