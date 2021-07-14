Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rebecca

Beach entrance

Beach entrance holidays pier sand waves entrance beach flat ui ux surf design minimal procreate illustration
  1. theme 16 - art.png
  2. theme 16 - shirt.png
  3. theme 16 - frame.png
  4. themes 16 17 18 - shirts.png

The beach reveals itself behind the dunes and the sound of the waves crashing intensifies, don't you love that too?

This illustration is part of a beach series. Each illustration is part of a tryptic with the same color palette.

Type L to show some love <3
Leave a comment and tell me if you would be interested in getting a poster or shirt!

Ciao.
R.

I'm Rebecca Dos Santos. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

