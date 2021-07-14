Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Website for Yulia Benkendorf

Website for Yulia Benkendorf design web design brand uiux tilda food blogger food blog
Yulia Benckendorf is a Ukrainian TV host. She wanted to create a portal where she could promote and share her culinary experience. To do this, she made a recipe book, a blog, a paper book, and an e-book store. All modules were implemented by our team. Watch full work on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123406905/Website-for-Yulia-Benkendorf

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
