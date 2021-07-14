Matias Nuñez

Sign Up - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 1)

material design sign up brand yellow mobile book user interface service design design uiux daily ui challenge booking dailyui gym ux ui
Sign Up mobile screens for a gym booking app.

Used Material Design: Dark Theme official components' library.

First challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)

