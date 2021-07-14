Student Examination + #014 Timer

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I am glad to present my first animated prototype of working with the application, made with the help of Figma. I cannot say that it came out without problems and I did not faced with pitfalls, but I am satisfied with the result of the work. The main thing for me is that this is just the beginning! 🤩
I continue to deal with Daily UI 😎
Thank you for your time! Press 'L' if you liked it 😜