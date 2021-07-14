Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Polina Rogoza

Student Examination + #014 Timer

Student Examination + #014 Timer interaction timer teacher students prototype animation mobile app dailyui app interface ui ux design
Hey! 🎉
I am glad to present my first animated prototype of working with the application, made with the help of Figma. I cannot say that it came out without problems and I did not faced with pitfalls, but I am satisfied with the result of the work. The main thing for me is that this is just the beginning! 🤩

I continue to deal with Daily UI 😎

Thank you for your time! Press 'L' if you liked it 😜

