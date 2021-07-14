Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing page for Kyiv Post – Doing Business 2021

Landing page for Kyiv Post – Doing Business 2021
The 7th annual Kyiv Post Doing Business covers the key sectors and people driving Ukraine’s growing economy. This edition is the largest ever, with 124 pages chock-full of insights, photos, and graphics. Watch full work on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123208211/Landing-page-for-Kyiv-Post-Doing-Business-2021

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
