The 7th annual Kyiv Post Doing Business covers the key sectors and people driving Ukraine’s growing economy. This edition is the largest ever, with 124 pages chock-full of insights, photos, and graphics. Watch full work on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123208211/Landing-page-for-Kyiv-Post-Doing-Business-2021