Kollen

Logo design - Fish

Logo design - Fish gradient fish gradient logo fish logo fish design logo logo design logo icon design branding
Hi stranger!
Again, just practicing gradient logo. I found this fish in google, but i dont have the source sadly, but you can see the original image i used in my post in twitter
What do you think of my design? let me know!

♦ Avaliable for freelance works: kollenfx@gmail.com or Twitter

