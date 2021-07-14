Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marketing email

compositing illustrator photoshop marketing design
I played with a few compositing methods with Photoshop and Illustrator and still dig the "fresh baked leaders" concept for this marketing email header.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
