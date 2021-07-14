Helvetia Connect is an enterprise-level on-demand staffing solution for universities, helping to create a staffing ecosystem specific to the user, while automating the service delivery operations including booking, teacher attendance, grades submission, payments and collecting student feedback. They approached us to develop an informative website for ‘Connect’ that is both eccentric in its design and also has a futuristic vibe.

Our goal was to create an aesthetically pleasing, dynamic and at the same time well-structured and informative, with a reliable look and easy navigation. The result was a visually striking website that contrast between alternate screen-width image and sparse text panels helping visitors pick up on the business’s unique personality. Monochrome and attractive but serious photos lend this business website a professional feel. Dark color scheme, clean lines and clear typography make it skimmable and easy to navigate while the unique scrolling transition effect immediately steals the show. You won’t find obtrusive photos or quirky styling here. Striking motivational messages will get customers pumped to try the demo and know more about the proposition. Incorporating visual elements & unconventional animations proved to enhance the user experience and the outcome was a visually stunning website that brought solid results to the brand.

Website: https://helvetiaconnect.ch/

