Logo design - Evoled

Logo design - Evoled photovoltaics solar board logo evoled logo design logo icon design branding
My idea in this logo, was to use solar boards, and the color of sun. "Ed" is the company owner's name/nickname :)
♦ Avaliable for freelance works: kollenfx@gmail.com or Twitter

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
    • Like