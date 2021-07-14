Rebecca

Retro Bunker beach, Le Pin Sec

Rebecca
Rebecca
Retro Bunker beach, Le Pin Sec
The whole Atlantic coast of France has remnents of the 2nd World War with very colourful street art on it, making the beach very unique.

This illustration is part of a beach series. Each illustration is part of a tryptic with the same color palette.

Type L to show some love <3
Leave a comment and tell me if you would be interested in getting a poster or T-shirt!

Ciao.
R.

Rebecca
Rebecca
I'm Rebecca Dos Santos. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

