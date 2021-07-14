Finding Gojek Driver (Recreate)

A Dribbble rebound: "Recreate finding Gojek driver UI & interaction design on Protopie"

This prototype is not 100% same with the Gojek app interaction & the animation is not as smooth as their because there are limitations on Protopie. On some scenarios, I found the tricks to handle Protopie limitation on the final stage of my animation process. Because it's time so consuming to redo from the start so I finished the prototype as best as I can.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Protopie version → https://cloud.protopie.io/p/0f2f3de87e