Andrii Kovalchuk

Spades horses

Andrii Kovalchuk
Andrii Kovalchuk
  • Save
Spades horses illustration design minimalism mark creative elegant simple modern negativespace negative spades horse unused sale brand branding logotype logo
Download color palette

Logo in negative style

Andrii Kovalchuk
Andrii Kovalchuk

More by Andrii Kovalchuk

View profile
    • Like