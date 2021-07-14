Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Triple-tension

Triple-tension
Triple-tension
Back Tags app icon illustration vintage branding logo brand vector ui design
Hey, guys.
I'm TripleTension.

I tried to draw a set of back tags of different jeans.
Back tag reflects the characteristics and culture of a brand.
It is an important element in jeans.

Can you recognize the brand of these jeans?
Welcome to leave a message.

If you like it, please press "L".
Thank you.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Triple-tension
Triple-tension

