Hey, guys.
I'm TripleTension.
I tried to draw a set of back tags of different jeans.
Back tag reflects the characteristics and culture of a brand.
It is an important element in jeans.
Can you recognize the brand of these jeans?
Welcome to leave a message.
If you like it, please press "L".
Thank you.