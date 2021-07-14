1990's Delta Airline Advertising Concept

When I was 10 years old, I had a chance to visit the U.S. and we took Delta Airline from San Francisco to Washington D.C. via Atlanta. Our flight was delayed, my mom was tired (From Seoul to SF was more than 10 hours, and our baggage was missing for some reason), there was heavy rain outside of the airport. Anyway, our flight departed and I asked for some drinks. There were very few people on the plane (time was almost midnight), the stewardess gave me tons of snacks - coke, cookie, chocolate, etc. I was happy, but not my mom. That was the image about Delta Airline in my memory.

This illustration is based on the reminiscence of the '90s. I made DC-10 and airport with C4D and add details with Illustrator.

It's a hard time to go somewhere at this moment but where do you want to leave?