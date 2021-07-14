🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello there,
I m back with another medical app design concept.
just log in or signing up to the app you can search all the available specialist or doctors.Want to know about the specialist?Just click on the profile.
Oh!Want to call or text the doctor...?Not to worry,its available.
Dont forget to show your love by clicking(L) and feel free to comment or opinion.
You have an idea or new project?I m available here at riazahmed2.mrb@gmail.com