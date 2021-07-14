Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thais

#DailyUI 010 - Shere Icon

Thais
Thais
  • Save
#DailyUI 010 - Shere Icon icon design ui app
Download color palette

Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Thais
Thais

More by Thais

View profile
    • Like