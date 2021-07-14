Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jack Move Animated Logo

Final demo render for the Jack Move game logo. Gave it an 80's green screen glitchy CRT effect to tie it into the game's retro-futuristic cyberpunk aesthetic.

