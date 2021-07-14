Trevor Kinkade

Level Up Colors

Let's color it. Here's a closer look at the shades of Level Up and how they work with one another.

Our logo is quite geometrical, so it was important we used our colors to soften the brand's feel, especially for our majority female audience.

