Finders Agency | Logotype design

Finders Agency | Logotype design finders sophisticated white black branding typography logotype logo graphic design
Recently I had an amazing opportunity to work on logotype redesign with Finders consulting agency. I'd like to share with you the outcome of our collab!

Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/98882179/Finders-logotype-conception

