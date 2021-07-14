Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alyona Ivanushkina

Girl flying in clouds

Alyona Ivanushkina
Alyona Ivanushkina
  • Save
Girl flying in clouds airy positive freeedom free happy smile summer good mood gradient grain red dress clouds fly girl modern creative illustration art vector design
Download color palette

In this illustration, I tried to convey a light and carefree mood. When you feel so free, it’s like flying in the clouds. For a more airy effect, I used grain. I consider the result to be gentle, positive and summer.

Alyona Ivanushkina
Alyona Ivanushkina

More by Alyona Ivanushkina

View profile
    • Like