Neighborhood Stickers

Neighborhood Stickers typography graphic design vector art adobe illustrator portsmouth ri bridge stickers rhode island
  1. CFP_4.jpg
  2. Common Fence Point Sticker.jpg

As a person who loves where they live, I decided to start a collection of neighborhood related stickers that were inspired by national park badges. I will build on this collection as I get inspiration and time.

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

