Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rebecca

Retro surf board

Rebecca
Rebecca
  • Save
Retro surf board malibu 2d surfboard lines waves retro minimal ux surf procreate illustration ui graphic design
Retro surf board malibu 2d surfboard lines waves retro minimal ux surf procreate illustration ui graphic design
Retro surf board malibu 2d surfboard lines waves retro minimal ux surf procreate illustration ui graphic design
Retro surf board malibu 2d surfboard lines waves retro minimal ux surf procreate illustration ui graphic design
Download color palette
  1. theme 21 - art.png
  2. theme 21 - shirt.png
  3. theme 21 - frame.png
  4. themes 19 20 21 shirts.png

Classic surfboards are so nice, they make you want to travel back in time.

This illustration is part of a beach series. Each illustration is part of a tryptic with the same color palette.

Type L or F to show some love ;)
Leave a comment and tell me if you would be interested in getting a poster or T-shirt!

Ciao.
R.

Rebecca
Rebecca
I'm Rebecca Dos Santos. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

More by Rebecca

View profile
    • Like