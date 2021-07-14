Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Parallax - 3D Editor

Parallax - 3D Editor
After the quickest sprint I've ever done. I'm finally spending some time on UI of Parallax, a cool 3D editor available for iOS.

The revamp is coming soon

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Designing Things
