MC Web - Navigation Menú

MC is a company that produces artisan products from the interior of Argentina. Alfajores, cookies, cakes and specialties are part of its variety.

In this web project, we show the craftsmanship of the company with a strong use of photographs. Additionally, the use of illustrations appeals to merchants who want to incorporate the products into their offering. Using the CMS, we developed a complete catalog separated into 4 major categories.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
