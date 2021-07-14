Collina // Ligature Serif Font

Download Here : https://crmrkt.com/W071aV

Introducing the new Collina Ligature Serif!!! Collina is a elegant and classy serif typeface – This font is both modern and nostalgic and works great for logos, magazine, social media. Already matched up and ready to be used together for your next design! For those of you who are needing a touch of elegant, stylish, classy, chic and modernity for your designs, this font was created for you!

Collina was built with OpenType features and includes 51 ligatures, alternate, numbers, punctuation, and it also supports other languages.

What you get:

- Collina OTF + TTF files

- Collina Web font file (.WOFF)

If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Collina Ligature Serif!!!

Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!