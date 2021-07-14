This is a personal project that had the challenge of remaking the Bitcoin brand.

The redesign was made to give it a more digital, modern look and make it clear, through colors, typography and symbols, that the company is serious without looking outdated, in addition to being reliable for payments and investment.

Bitcoin is a network that works in a consensual way where it was possible to create a new form of payment and also a new completely digital currency.

It is the first decentralized payment network where users manage the system, without the need for an intermediary or central authority.

From the user's perspective, Bitcoin works like money for the Internet.

Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122238455/Bitcoin-Redesign-logo

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/palomadiasdesign/