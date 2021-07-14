Orange Godfather

Samuel Aronda

This shot was inspired by Liam Eisenberg piece called Fargo. This was my attempt at replicating it with minor changes. I particular like the shadow work and the blend of colors. Mostly the constrasting blue
https://liameisenberg.com/#/fargo/

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
