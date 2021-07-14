Aaron Garcia

Wisdom of the Desert illustrations

Wisdom of the Desert illustrations snakes desertwisdom handillustration illustration art icons set design illustration iconography
A series of images for a Instagram series exploring wisdom of the Desert Fathers. Hand illustrated designs, converted to vector in Illustrator, texture added in Photoshop.

