Oh Snap! Photobooth rental service company.

The concept of the logo is designed from flash, camera and snap move. I've tried to join all of them into one concept and i've used vibrant and fun colors to show playfulness and amusement. Then i've tried to choose the modern and sans-serif typeface to display some strong side of the logo.Finally you can look at the final version of the logo. Hope you'll appreciate the design of the logo.