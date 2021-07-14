Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alimov Farxod

Oh Snap! Photobooth rental service company.

Alimov Farxod
Alimov Farxod
  • Save
Oh Snap! Photobooth rental service company. logo design all branding concept logo concept design branding all logo brand graphic design ux ui vector concept design illustration logo logoinspiration logo design branding all vector logo branding
Download color palette

The concept of the logo is designed from flash, camera and snap move. I've tried to join all of them into one concept and i've used vibrant and fun colors to show playfulness and amusement. Then i've tried to choose the modern and sans-serif typeface to display some strong side of the logo.Finally you can look at the final version of the logo. Hope you'll appreciate the design of the logo.

Alimov Farxod
Alimov Farxod

More by Alimov Farxod

View profile
    • Like