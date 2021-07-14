Gatsby Themed slot machine - game background

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The name Gatsby is associated with a beautiful life. Bright holidays, luxurious surroundings, the best food and drinks - what else can you dream of?
On the image, players see a fragment of a magnificent house and garden. The steps of the marble staircase invite visitors to the terrace. The high entrance doors are hospitably open, the wind barely perceptibly sways the light tulle. The terrace is decorated with two vases of roses.
It seems that if you take a deep breath, you can smell the flowers. The impression of the house is enhanced by the fact that below, next to the stairs, the water in the waterfall gurgles. A real piece of paradise!
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
