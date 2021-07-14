Metal Workshop Logo Design

Uustec OÜ is a metal workshop located in Harjumaa, Estonia, that offers professional metal works from 3D-projecting to transport and installation. The company's mission is simple: to offer true, first-class quality services to their clients.

A logo gives a good first impression to a client about the enterprise's values and strengths. The straight white uniformed lines show that the company's approach to their work is clean, simple and precise, and the large black areas show Uustec is a good partner for open-minded communication. The black and white solution in total gives an air of professionalism. The business name can be found within the logo itself.

https://en.walgus.ee/blog/2020/uustec-logo