Metal Workshop Logo Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Uustec OÜ is a metal workshop located in Harjumaa, Estonia, that offers professional metal works from 3D-projecting to transport and installation. The company's mission is simple: to offer true, first-class quality services to their clients.
A logo gives a good first impression to a client about the enterprise's values and strengths. The straight white uniformed lines show that the company's approach to their work is clean, simple and precise, and the large black areas show Uustec is a good partner for open-minded communication. The black and white solution in total gives an air of professionalism. The business name can be found within the logo itself.
https://en.walgus.ee/blog/2020/uustec-logo